Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) Position Reduced by Edelman Financial Services LLC

Edelman Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,750 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Edelman Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edelman Financial Services LLC owned 0.24% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $141,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 231.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 180,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

