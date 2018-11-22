Liberty Global (LBTYA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 914,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,904,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. HSBC set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,255,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,412,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,894,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
