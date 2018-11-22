Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (MARS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114 ($1.49).

MARS stock opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 147.70 ($1.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

