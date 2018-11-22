LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.36% of LifePoint Health worth $108,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifePoint Health by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LifePoint Health by 229.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 958,353 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the third quarter valued at $24,008,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LifePoint Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LifePoint Health by 3,244.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. LifePoint Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

LifePoint Health Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

