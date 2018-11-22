LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LifePoint Health were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPNT. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LifePoint Health by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LifePoint Health by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPNT shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPNT opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. LifePoint Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

