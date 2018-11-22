Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $241,351.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00071380 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00748075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002706 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

