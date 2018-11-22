Limbach (LMB) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limbach by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Limbach by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Limbach by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Limbach by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

