Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Given $3.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 12,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $62.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 2.42% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

