LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.26. 1,093,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,732. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $123,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $169,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,355. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 47.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,050.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 534.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

