Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens set a $60.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,974,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,040. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.