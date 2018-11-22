LockTrip Market Capitalization Achieves $10.14 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. LockTrip has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $448,494.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00024275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00018136 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00041161 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin, YoBit, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

