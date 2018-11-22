Loeb Partners Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Loeb Partners Corp trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $95.35 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

