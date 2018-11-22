Loeb Partners Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Loeb Partners Corp cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,650,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,960,000 after buying an additional 144,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,026,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,410,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,770,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,386,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after buying an additional 742,376 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $160.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.47.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total value of $1,302,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,320 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Loeb Partners Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/loeb-partners-corp-has-1-64-million-position-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.