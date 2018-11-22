Loeb Partners Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Loeb Partners Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.1% of Loeb Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,694,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,574,000 after purchasing an additional 476,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,109,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,898,000 after purchasing an additional 702,311 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,739,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,779 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,334,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,974,000 after purchasing an additional 207,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,189,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69,358 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

