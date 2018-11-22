Loeb Partners Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Loeb Partners Corp decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 2.9% of Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

DEO opened at $143.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.22 and a 12 month high of $151.30.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

