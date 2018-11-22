Lonnie P. Nicholson Sells 1,341 Shares of Kimball International Inc (KBAL) Stock

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) VP Lonnie P. Nicholson sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $21,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 46,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,458. Kimball International Inc has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.12 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth about $7,722,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kimball International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,088,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,455,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 351.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 293,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,517 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

