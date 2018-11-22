Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 8,350 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $63.26 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.20.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 18.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

