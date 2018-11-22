Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $8,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 31.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 268,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teradata by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Teradata by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $242,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

