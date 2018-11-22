Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9,531.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 851,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,603 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $22,782,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

