LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Receives $77.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $61.02 on Monday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $402,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,516.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,698. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.