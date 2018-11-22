LQD Hits 1-Day Volume of $783,679.00 (LQD)

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, LQD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LQD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. LQD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00132878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00195889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.09325843 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009596 BTC.

LQD Token Profile

LQD’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for LQD is liquidity.network. The official message board for LQD is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

LQD Token Trading

LQD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LQD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LQD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

