LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in American National Insurance (ANAT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.38% of American National Insurance worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the second quarter valued at $16,756,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 37.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 340,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 90.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 81,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ANAT opened at $125.39 on Thursday. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

