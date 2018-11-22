LSV Asset Management Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,098 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 49,302 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,515,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $129,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $2,315,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LSV Asset Management Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/lsv-asset-management-has-12-02-million-holdings-in-citrix-systems-inc-ctxs.html.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.