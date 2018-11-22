LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.66% of Nautilus worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 274,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,054,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,916,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NLS opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $232,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

