LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Lannett worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lannett by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 381,177 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lannett by 350.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 170,425 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCI opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,559.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $155,220 over the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

