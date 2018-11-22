Luxottica Group (LUXTY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUXTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxottica Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxottica Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Luxottica Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of LUXTY stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Luxottica Group has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $69.03.

Luxottica Group Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

