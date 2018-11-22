LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,973,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,661,930 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,252,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.38 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 474,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.51 per share, for a total transaction of $43,461,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,396,236 shares of company stock worth $418,088,113. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

