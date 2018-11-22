Lyons Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,455 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.6% of Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $880,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,440,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $491,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,811 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HP by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,953,881 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,327,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $325,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

In related news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

