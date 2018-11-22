Macquarie Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

Macquarie reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut T-Mobile Us to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,385. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $698,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,768,527.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,406,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 82,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

