Magna Terra Minerals (MTT) Trading Down 22.2%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc (CVE:MTT) was down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 71,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company controls 103,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also has three early stage exploration properties in the province of Quebec, Canada.

