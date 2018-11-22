Mallinckrodt (MNK) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $26.30 on Monday. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after buying an additional 1,546,671 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after buying an additional 1,218,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,694,000 after buying an additional 1,093,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 973,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7,856.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 877,935 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.