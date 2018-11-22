Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 506,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,568,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

