Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 234,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

