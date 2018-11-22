Mark D. Mcclain Sells 33,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $878,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 614.00. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

