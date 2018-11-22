Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other Yum China news, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $306,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $312,564.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $930,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

