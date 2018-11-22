Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Booking by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,360.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,159.87.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,760.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,690.34 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total value of $548,498.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

