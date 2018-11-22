MassGrid (MGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. MassGrid has a market cap of $2.35 million and $0.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.02922547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.06 or 0.04914436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00748463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.01517051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00125572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.01842061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00458160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 131,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 52,537,949 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.