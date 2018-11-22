Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 755,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

NYSE APTV opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

