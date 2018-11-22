Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Markel by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Markel by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,085.79 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,020.00 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 299.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total transaction of $239,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,014,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 949 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,645. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,265.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

