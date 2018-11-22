Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,251,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $723,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,406,000 after acquiring an additional 310,839 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 95,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $187.66 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.82.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

