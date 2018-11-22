Matthews International Corp (MATW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MATW opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Matthews International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider David A. Schawk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

