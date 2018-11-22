McKay Securities plc (MCKS) Insider Nick Shepherd Buys 7,740 Shares

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) insider Nick Shepherd purchased 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,969.20 ($26,093.30).

Shares of LON:MCKS opened at GBX 257.20 ($3.36) on Thursday. McKay Securities plc has a one year low of GBX 192.25 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of London and the South East.

