Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $1,951,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

MPW stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

