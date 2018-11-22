MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Volume Hits $10,657.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market cap of $476,133.00 and $10,657.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005397 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 225,498,522 coins and its circulating supply is 225,498,085 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

