Medtronic (MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

NYSE MDT opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock worth $11,918,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.98.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

