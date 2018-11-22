Medtronic (MDT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.87, but opened at $90.37. Medtronic shares last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 8276065 shares trading hands.

The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.98.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock worth $11,918,901. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

