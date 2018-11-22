Medtronic (MDT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.25 for the period. Medtronic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.10-5.15 EPS.
MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.98.
MDT stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock worth $11,918,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.