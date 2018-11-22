Medtronic (MDT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.25 for the period. Medtronic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.10-5.15 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.98.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock worth $11,918,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/medtronic-mdt-updates-q3-earnings-guidance.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.