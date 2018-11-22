Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,433,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 434,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.21% of Medtronic worth $9,584,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,134 shares of company stock worth $11,918,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.98.

Shares of MDT opened at $92.97 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

