Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,054,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,824,165. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.