Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) EVP Sells $34,680.36 in Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTH stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 385,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 27.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

